https://bongino.com/hunter-biden-snaps-at-critics-of-shady-art-sales/

Everyone from your average voter to former President Barack Obama’s ethics chief can see that when it comes to the outrageous sums that Hunter Biden’s art is going to fetch, something is wrong. That ethics chief, Walter Shaub, recently eviscerated the White House for “making sure we will never know” who the buyers of Hunter’s are art, adding “so instead of disclosing who is paying outrageous sums for Hunter Biden’s artwork so that we could monitor whether the purchasers are gaining access to government, the WH tried to make sure we will never know who they are.”

What exactly is the White House trying to hide if these are just regular art sales?

Hunter Biden himself played defense for the first time yesterday while appearing on the art podcast Nota Bene. He was asked about the “crazed narrative” surrounding his art (the “crazed narrative” being that it’s absurd anyone would pony up $500k for one of his paintings). To that, Hunter only had two words to say about his critics, which are bound to convince zero of them that nothing shady is going on; “F— them.”

He also attempted to defend the price tags that rang from $75k-500k: “I never said what my art was going to cost or how much it would be priced at. I’d be amazed if my art had sold for $10, just because the first time you ever go about it is the idea someone is attracted to your art, let alone that they would pay something for it.” Of course, if he really didn’t think his art would sell more than $10 a piece, he wouldn’t have produced it for sale.

Shaub mocked that unbelievable defense when reached for comment by Fox News. “The son of a sitting president is amazed anyone would pay more than $10 for his art? He must have been positively flabbergasted when an influence-seeking tycoon gave him a large diamond a few years back,” he said, referencing a 2019 New Yorker article that reference a diamond Hunter received from Chinese energy tycoon Ye Yianming as he was trying to make connections with American political players.

Or, to argue the same point differently, we’re supposed to believe that the man who was paid $850k to sit on Burisma’s board to do nothing is surprised that anyone would want to buy his political influence.

Matt Palumbo is the author of Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York, Debunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

Don’t miss The Dan Bongino Show

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

