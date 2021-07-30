https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-time-to-move-to-florida/

Posted by Kane on July 30, 2021 8:53 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



DeSantis understands the Delta Variant is just hype — Crowd loves the message

‘My wife and I are not gonna do the masks with the kids, we never have. I wanna see my kids smiling.’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...