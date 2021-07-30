https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-time-to-move-to-florida/
DeSantis understands the Delta Variant is just hype — Crowd loves the message
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announces executive order to let parents decide on masks in schools:
“My wife and I are not gonna do the masks with the kids, we never have. I wanna see my kids smiling.” pic.twitter.com/KBSYXA3gCc
— The Recount (@therecount) July 30, 2021
‘My wife and I are not gonna do the masks with the kids, we never have. I wanna see my kids smiling.’