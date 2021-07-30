https://www.dailywire.com/news/jamie-lee-curtis-announces-child-is-transdengeder-woman-plans-to-officiate-wedding

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced her child is a transgender woman who plans to get married next year at a ceremony she will officiate.

Curtis dropped the news during a recent cover interview with AARP Magazine, during she discussed her life, her career, and her struggles with addiction.

In a portion of the interview about the importance of shedding old ideas and addictions, as well as letting go of toxic people, the “Halloween” star also explained how she has shed old ideas of gender. As AARP reported:

Possibly one of the biggest “old ideas” that Curtis has shed recently is the notion that gender is fixed. With her younger child’s permission, Curtis reveals that she and Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby. And she and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.” Ruby, now 25, is a computer gaming editor. Older sister Annie, 34, is married and a dance instructor. Curtis says she has no grandchildren — “Not yet, but I do hope to.” Her life, these days, is what Curtis describes as a “constant metamorphosis.”

Curtis posted the image of the AARP magazine cover Thursday on her Instagram , and gushed to her 3.3. million followers about all the reasons she had to be happy.

Curtis captioned her post:

I’m in THE PINK!💓

I very rarely smile in photographs. An old idea. I couldn’t help myself though during this shoot with @aarp @brianbowensmith because

I AM SO HAPPY!

Happy to be me.

Happy to be having such a creative time. @halloweenmovie

Happy that I’m sober and clear.

Happy that my family is safe and flourishing.

Happy that my little company @my_hand_in_yours has raised over $300,000 for @childrensla

Happy that I am now a podcaster! @audible @iheartpodcast @iheartradio

Happy that @perfect_pet_rescue brought me my Runi!

Happy that I can be honest enough to let Meg Grant know that I watch and cry at @brunomars flash mob proposal videos on tick-tock.

LIFE IS SWEET!

It takes a village to make a cover!

Curtis made headlines in 2019 when she seemingly defended ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after he blew himself up with his children to evade capture by U.S. forces. As The Daily Wire reported:

“He may have died a coward,” Curtis said of Baghdadi, “[Donald Trump,] but ALL living things suffer when they are blown up.” “Anyone who has experienced warfare, unlike yourself, would know that. War is brutal,” she continued. (It’s unclear if Curtis has secretly served in combat herself, as she seems to suggest here.) The 60-year-old then bizarrely added: “Dogs are brave, bold, loyal, loving, and healing.”

