Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis said recently that she is proud of her son for becoming transgender.

In her cover story interview for AARP The Magazine’s upcoming issue, the 62-year-old “Knives Out” actress said that she and her husband Christopher Guest, 73, “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.”

The actress added that Ruby “and her fiancé will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate.”

Ruby, 25 — formerly Thomas — is a computer gaming editor who was born a biological male and has appeared at recent red carpet events with Curtis and Guest still appearing to represent as a male. But evidently that has changed over the last few years.

With his permission, Curtis publicly shared the update for the first time with AARP. Curtis and her husband have another child, 34-year-old daughter Annie, who is married and is a dance instructor.

In the interview, Curtis went on to explain that her son’s gender transformation is loosely aligned with her own psychological transformation, or the “great mental migration,” as she calls it. She described her life as a “constant metamorphosis” these days.

“I am somebody who sheds every day,” Curtis said. “Let’s get rid of that, I don’t need that. It’s all about old ideas that don’t work anymore.”

One of the biggest “old ideas” that she has shed recently is the notion that gender is fixed, the magazine reported.

“Bursting with ideas and hungry for knowledge, the actress is making up for lost time,” AARP reported, adding that Curtis is a woman “in full bloom.”

It’s possible that Curtis’s new progressive revelations are a symptom of being cooped up inside for too long during the pandemic. The actress allegedly hadn’t shaken anyone’s hand since the start of the pandemic until shaking the hand of AARP interviewer Meg Grant:

“Oh my God, look what just happened,” she reportedly exclaimed. “I didn’t put my elbow up. I didn’t try to not connect. I connected with you. Yours is the first human hand I’ve shaken in more than a year!”

The magazine was careful to note that Curtis is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and was aware that Grant has been vaccinated, as well.

