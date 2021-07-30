https://conservativebrief.com/undergoes-procedure-46714/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Jill Biden underwent a “successful” medical procedure at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “to flush out debris from a puncture wound” on her foot.

She injured her foot last weekend in Hawaii walking on a beach when an “object” lodged itself in her foot, the New York Times reported.

Jill Biden “underwent a successful procedure on her left foot to flush out debris from a puncture wound. After inspection of the wound by medical staff, it is unclear what object caused the puncture,” press secretary for the first lady, Michael LaRosa, said in a statement.

The White House says Biden’s wound is “clean, free of infection” and anticipated to “heal nicely.”

Biden was in Hawaii last weekend while on her way home from watching the U.S. at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

First lady Jill Biden undergoing foot procedure at Walter Reed https://t.co/mKeaKW7Mhk — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 29, 2021

Joe Biden flies on Marine One to Walter Reed to be with Jill for a procedure to remove an ‘object’ from her left foot https://t.co/uw7nRBh3z6 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 30, 2021

Back in May, the White House confirmed that Joe Biden will be getting a medical checkup later this year and the results will be shared with everyone.

“The President is planning to have a checkup later this year, and the results will be released to the public,” Andrew Bates, the White House deputy press secretary, said to Fox News.

With every gaffe, stuttered word, slip, and fall on the steps of Air Force One and mistake, people grow more and more concerned that Biden would not be able to complete his four years in the White House.

And people have routinely asked about Biden’s health, including during a press briefing with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“Last month, you said that you’d provide an update on the President’s medical records. I was trying to get a sense of when do you think there’s going to be an update, seeing as he hasn’t released them since — in December 2019?” a reporter asked.

“I don’t have an update at this moment. But certainly, when he has his next medical appointment, we will be transparent about that and provide that information to all of you,” she said.

The reporter asked Psaki if one was scheduled when they were interrupted by a phone ringing, but she continued.

“We don’t have — I’m not aware of one scheduled at this point, but — but we certainly will provide you all information and data in a transparent — data — information in a transparent way when it is scheduled, and once he has that appointment,” she said.

The former White House doctor who served for both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump has issued a dire warning about Joe Biden.

Ronny Jackson, who now serves as Texas Republican congressman, said that he believes Biden is suffering a cognitive decline and could be on his way out one way or another.

Jackson predicted that Biden will either be forced to resign or will face the 25th Amendment regarding whether he’s mentally fit to remain in office.

“And I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” Jackson said.

“There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know, I think that he’s either gonna, he’s either gonna resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues, or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now. There’s some serious stuff going on right now,” he asked.

Jackson speculated that members of Biden’s Cabinet could be discussing whether he’s mentally fit to remain in office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

