President Joe Biden confirmed Friday that Americans should expect more coronavirus-related restrictions, as the Delta variant of the virus continues to spread.

Biden spoke about more restrictions on Americans after CBS reporter Weijia Jiang asked him if he expected more restrictions as the virus spreads across the country.

“In all probability,” he replied as he left the White House for a weekend trip to Camp David.

Biden also signaled optimism that more Americans were getting vaccinated, citing “almost a million” people getting their shots on Thursday.

“So I am hopeful that people are beginning to realize how essential it is to move,” he said.

The White House continues to fail to explain to Americans why fully vaccinated people in some areas have to wear masks, leaving future restrictions entirely up to public health officials.

Biden himself struggled on Thursday when posed the question with the majority of Americans having been vaccinated.

He also warned that coronavirus cases would continue to rise in the coming weeks.

“Our experts tell me that cases will go up further before they start to come back down,” he said.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also failed to explain why the administration canceled the weekly briefing with health officials to detail the latest data on the spread of the virus.

She said reporters should be satisfied that they heard from Biden himself on Thursday.

“He gave a more than 30-minute speech,” Jean-Pierre argued, adding Biden was “a trusted voice” and “the leader of our country.”

