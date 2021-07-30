http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/XtHnc8jIgcE/john-thompson-in-song.php

Minnesota state representative John Thompson is a thug, a racial hustler, a scofflaw, an abuser of women, and an all-around bad guy. When stopped by a St. Paul police sergeant for driving a car lacking a front license plate in the early morning hours of July 4, Thompson presented a Wisconsin driver’s license and accused the officer of racism.

We have learned too much about Thompson since then, though nothing that has come as a surprise. I have chronicled his saga in posts you can find here. Minnesota’s DFL richly deserves to be stuck with him.

Our friends at Justice & Drew at Twin Cities News Talk 1130 AM have commissioned a theme song honoring Thompson. It recapitulates his saga in song with a calypso lilt.

In honor of Minnesota State Representative John Thompson (@john_67a), we present to you his official #TCNT theme song.😌🧜‍♀️ If you know… you know. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0OcNdx9yq5 — Justice & Drew #TCNT (@jdtcnt) July 27, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

