Buried in the Washington Post article we just told you about on the CDC’s Provincetown study is this quote from Johns Hopkins epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzz who said, “following CDC’s new guidance wouldn’t have stopped this outbreak from occurring”:

On the outbreak in Massachusetts: “Following CDC’s new guidance wouldn’t have stopped this outbreak from occurring.” https://t.co/D1i5YiToQ8 — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) July 30, 2021

From the Post:

Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, noted that the new CDC guidance on indoor masking for vaccinated people applies to communities with substantial transmission, and Provincetown on July 3 had low levels of virus. “What this tells us is we need much more context and better data to guide whether and when vaccinated people should wear masks because following CDC’s new guidance wouldn’t have stopped this outbreak from occurring,” Nuzzo said.

So we need to wear masks indoors even though they won’t stop infections from occurring during events like the one the CDC is using to justify the new measures? What are we doing?

