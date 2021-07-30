https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/kingmaker-trump-has-more-100-million-bank-influence-2022-elections?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald J. Trump has amassed a political war chest of more than $100 million, an extraordinary haul for an ex-president that will allow him to play a major role in the 2022 elections when Republicans want to re-capture control of Congress.

According to campaign finance reports made public Saturday, Trump’s political committees took in $82 million in the first half of 2021 and have $102 million on hand.

Trump’s fundraising prowess came even as social media companies kicked him off their platforms, clearly illustrating the 45th president’s continued popularity among his base and among small conservative donors.

The funds were raised by his leadership Political action committee called Save America, another PAC called Make America Great Again and a joint fundraising committee that raised money for both.

