ALERT 🚨 Terrifying landslide collapses a road in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, India. pic.twitter.com/ICyJZ94RR0

Scenes from India this morning.

Close Up of Collapsed Road after Indian #LANDSLIDE

A new angle of the road that was totally #destroyed in India’s state of Himachal Pradesh after a mountain cracked above it.

By Ishwar’s grace no injuries have been reported.

🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zh0OIfkAQV

— Ullas Pai (@UllasUmeshPai) July 30, 2021