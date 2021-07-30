https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/landslide-washes-away-mountain-face/
ALERT 🚨 Terrifying landslide collapses a road in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, India. pic.twitter.com/ICyJZ94RR0
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 30, 2021
Scenes from India this morning.
Close Up of Collapsed Road after Indian #LANDSLIDE
A new angle of the road that was totally #destroyed in India’s state of Himachal Pradesh after a mountain cracked above it.
By Ishwar’s grace no injuries have been reported.
🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zh0OIfkAQV
— Ullas Pai (@UllasUmeshPai) July 30, 2021