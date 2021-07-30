https://humanevents.com/2021/07/29/lincoln-project-donors-silent-on-underage-grooming-scandal-of-founder-john-weaver/

The Lincoln Project is primarily known for 2 things: their young male grooming scandal, and neocons raising money from liberal elites.

Now, the Lincoln Project is running ads going after Trump and Republican donors as well as advertisers on conservative media, attempting to link them to causing COVID or the January 6th Capitol riot.

However, the donors of the Lincoln Project themselves have never come clean about their own funding of an organization that had at its head a founder making sexual overtures to young men, offering to help them boost their careers in politics. 21 young men came forward, including one who received grooming-style messages when he was only 14 years old.

However, while this scandal raged, the Lincoln Project’s donors and funders remained silent about the grooming of young men that occurred while the Lincoln Project was financially supported by them.

Here is a list of the Lincoln Project’s most high-profile donors:

Hedge fund billionaire Stephen Mandel

Bain Capital Chairman Joshua Bekenstein

Silicon Valley billionaire Ron Conway

Former Disney Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg

Walmart heir Christy Walton

Chuck Schumer’s Majority Forward Group

Hollywood billionaire David Geffen

Hyatt heir John Pritzker

The Senate Majority PAC, funded by Reed Hastings, George Soros, and Heather Podesta

Some of the top donors to Lincoln Project: Sequoia Capital

Google

Lone Pine Capital

Aberdeen Inc

David Geffen Co

Bain Capital

Geolo Capital

Senate Majority PAC

Sixteen Thirty Fund

Do Right Inc — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 16, 2021

Additionally, in July 2020, John Weaver and Bill Kristol jointly announced that they would be running a joint paid advertising campaign in Ohio to support Joe Biden through Kristol’s group Defending Democracy Together. Defending Democracy Together is funded by left-wing mega-donor Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay.

According to the AP, “Since its creation, the Lincoln Project has raised $90 million. But only about a third of the money, roughly $27 million, directly paid for advertisements that aired on broadcast and cable, or appeared online, during the 2020 campaign, according to an analysis of campaign finance disclosures and data from the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.” In addition, “More than $50 million has gone to firms controlled by the group’s leaders.”

Want the literal receipts on the Lincoln Project? You know I got you covered. pic.twitter.com/K8Nr0EUYhx — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 31, 2021

They added that co-founder Steve Schmidt “purchased a $1.4 million “Mountain Modern” custom home in Kamas, Utah, with five bedrooms, seven baths and a “stunning” view of the Uinta Mountains, according to property records and real estate listings. He is currently trying to resell the home for $2.9 million.”

For some reason, the Lincoln Project’s team page is no longer accessible, but thankfully it was archived back in July 2020.

According to the page at the time, the Lincoln Project’s team consisted of:

Founders:

George Conway

Reed Galen

Jennifer Horn

Mike Madrid

Steve Schmidt

Ron Steslow

John Weaver

Rick Wilson

Senior Advisors:

Rachel Bitecofer

Molly Jong-Fast

Chip Felkel

Windsor Mann

Tom Nichols

Chris Vance

Sally Canfield

Sarah Lenti

Tara Setmayer

Fred Wellman

Stuart Stevens





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

