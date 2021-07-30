https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/los-angeles-students-will-be-forced-undergo-weekly-testing-even-if-theyre?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Los Angeles Unified School District this week announced that students and employees returning to in-person instruction in the fall would be forced to undergo weekly testing even if they’ve been vaccinated against SARS-Cov-2.

“All students and employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, returning for in-person instruction must participate in baseline and ongoing weekly COVID testing,” Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly told media this week. “This is in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Los Angeles County.”

Though the district policy is making no distinction between unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals, Reilly herself stressed the importance of getting vaccinated anyway.

“Ultimately, the greatest protection against COVID and the Delta variant is vaccination,” she said. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.”

