Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told the Todd Starnes Show Thursday she has called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to vacate the chair.

“The woman is out of control,” Greene said. “This is an abuse of power. She’s gone absolutely insane.”

Pointing to Pelosi abusing Capitol Police on Jan. 6, the Georgia representative said the Democrat leader is once again abusing Capitol Police by telling them to arrest people for not wearing masks.

“She’s just abusing her power and threatening to arrest members of my staff, others’ staff, visitors,” Greene said, adding that a growing number of Democrats are getting “uncomfortable” with the way Congress is headed.

Host Todd Starnes offered Greene and her colleagues to bail them out if they were arrested for defying Pelosi’s edict.

