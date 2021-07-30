https://hannity.com/media-room/mcconnell-dems-borrowing-spending-and-taxing-at-dizzying-rates/

Senator Mitch McConnell called-out his Democratic colleagues from the US Capitol Friday; saying progressive lawmakers are “borrowing and spending” at “dizzying rates.”

“It’s taken more than a year of economic growth just to recover back to where we started… Our Democratic friends believe in borrowing, spending, and taxing at dizzying rates. They want to engineer some kind of socialist recovery from the top down,” said McConnell.

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “Our Democratic friends believe in borrowing, spending, and taxing at dizzying rates. They want to engineer some kind of socialist recovery from the top down.” pic.twitter.com/uMbXAPWSDs — The Hill (@thehill) July 30, 2021

“Our distinguished colleague, Chairman Bernie Sanders, may not have won the last presidential primary, but on the Democratic side, it sure looks like his socialist philosophy is winning the war,” he explained earlier this week.

“House Democrats, the far left, and the administration keep floating this endless socialist shopping list and they expect every Senate Democrat to fall in line. They want to extend tax giveaways, they also want money and mandates to push the entire federal fleet to electric vehicles,” he added.

.@LeaderMcConnell: “Our distinguished colleague, Chairman Bernie Sanders, may not have won the last presidential primary, but on the Democratic side, it sure looks like his socialist philosophy is winning the war.” pic.twitter.com/EVI4tC5DU4 — The Hill (@thehill) July 27, 2021

Sanders set his sights on billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson earlier this month after the two businessmen flew their own vehicles into space.

“Am I supposed to be impressed that a billionaire went to space while he’s paid zero in federal income taxes some years and the workers at his company struggle to afford their medical bills, rent, and food for their kids? Nope. It’s time to invest in working people here on Earth,” posted the Democrat Socialist on Twitter.

Am I supposed to be impressed that a billionaire went to space while he’s paid zero in federal income taxes some years and the workers at his company struggle to afford their medical bills, rent, and food for their kids? Nope. It’s time to invest in working people here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/F1NVBPu6TJ — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 21, 2021

Watch McConnell’s comments above.

‘FANTASYLAND’: McConnell Says It’s ‘Inconceivable’ 67 Senators Will Vote to Remove Trump posted by Hannity Staff – 11.19.19 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threw more cold-water on the Democrats’ impeachment frenzy Tuesday; saying “it’s inconceivable” that 67 Senators will vote to remove President Trump from office. “It’s inconceivable to me that it would be 67 votes to remove the president from office,” McConnell told reporters during the third day of the public impeachment inquiry. Sen. Mitch McConnell: “It’s inconceivable to me that it would be 67 votes to remove the president from office.” pic.twitter.com/KeSKGWzhW7 — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2019 McConnell made similar comments last week. “I can’t imagine a scenario under which President Trump would be removed from office with 67 votes in the Senate,” McConnell told USA Today. “Nothing is happening because House Democrats seized with Trump derangement syndrome are consumed with this argument with the president,” he said. McConnell made similar comments last week; telling reporters “I will say I’m pretty sure how it’s likely to end. If it were today, I don’t think there’s any question it would not lead to a removal.” Meanwhile, House Democrats refuse to commit to a formal timeline of their investigation into the President’s dealings with Ukraine. “I haven’t had a lot of time to pay attention to the president’s tweets and the legal implications of them. I just think that was totally wrong and inappropriate and typical of the president,” Pelosi told CBS News. “I have no idea,” she responded when asked if the process could drag-on into 2020. AOC ERUPTS: Ocasio-Cortez SLAMS Mitch McConnell, Says He ‘Doesn’t Want to Save the Planet’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.26.19 Embattled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on Sen. Mitch McConnell Tuesday; bizarrely suggesting the GOP leader “doesn’t want to save the planet” and will be “drinking oil in 30 years.” “What McConnell’s doing is that he’s trying to rush this bill to the floor without a hearing… without working through committee — because he doesn’t want to save our planet. Because he thinks we can drink oil in 30 years when all our water is poisoned,” Ocasio-Cortez reportedly said. AOC: “What McConnell’s doing is that he’s trying to rush this bill to the floor without a hearing … without working through committee — because he doesn’t want to save our planet. Because he thinks we can drink oil in 30 years when all our water is poisoned.” — Ella Nilsen (@ella_nilsen) March 26, 2019 Ocasio-Cortez was referencing McConnell’s recent decision to bring her ‘Green New Deal’ to a full Senate vote Tuesday; saying “I could not be more glad that the American people will have the opportunity to learn precisely where each one of their senators stand on the ‘Green New Deal.’” Read the full report at Fox News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

