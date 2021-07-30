https://www.theepochtimes.com/mccormick-recalls-italian-seasoning-franks-redhot-amid-salmonella-concerns_3925414.html

Here’s a dash of bad news. McCormick & Co. is recalling certain seasonings amid concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

The company on Monday shared a release announcing the voluntary recall of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

At the time of the announcement, no illnesses had been reported in connection with the issue.

Information for the affected products, including their UPC number, and the affected date codes, can be found in the release.

The FDA notified the company of the risk during routing testing, according to the release.

The company said it alerted customers and grocery stores to immediately pull the affected products from both shelves and distribution centers. They advised those parties to destroy the product.

Rather than return the product to the store of purchase, consumers are encouraged to dispose of both the product and the container and call McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 for a full refund, replacement, or other questions.

©2021 New York Daily News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

