Some medical school professors are reportedly denying biological sex during lecture to “avoid being called transphobic and becoming targets of campus cancel culture mobs,”

The College Fix reports.

What are the details?

The outlet cites a report from podcast host and reporter Katie Herzog, who featured her report — titled “Med Schools Are Now Denying Biological Sex” — on “Common Sense with Bari Weiss.”

In introducing Herzog’s report, Weiss wrote, “This is what it looks like when activism takes over medicine.”

“Katie’s latest reporting illustrates some of the most urgent elements of that threat,” Weiss continued. “It focuses on how biological sex is being denied by professors fearful of being smeared by their students as transphobic. … Some of you may find Katie’s story shocking and disconcerting and perhaps even maddening. You might also ask yourself: How has it come to this? How has this radical ideology gone from the relatively obscure academic fringe to the mainstream in such a short time?”

The College Fix reports that Herzog’s reporting was a result of interviews from “many students” enrolled in a variety of higher education institutions.

Those students, Herzog explained are taught that humans are no longer a “species comprising two sexes.”

“The notion of sex, [students] are learning, is just a man-made creation,” Herzog reported, and pointed out that while not all medical school professors teach or encourage the notion, “plenty do.”

‘Birthing parent’ versus ‘pregnant woman’

During one instance, an unnamed professor from an unidentified medical school in the University of California system reportedly apologized to a room of students after having used the term “pregnant woman” instead of something more palatable like “birthing parent” or “pregnant person.”

“I don’t want you to think that I am in any way trying to imply anything, and if you can summon some generosity to forgive me, I would really appreciate it,” the unnamed professor could reportedly be heard saying on a recording Herzog obtained. “Again, I’m very sorry for that. It was certainly not my intention to offend anyone. The worst thing that I can do as a human being is be offensive.”

“I said ‘when a woman is pregnant,’ which implies that only women can get pregnant and I most sincerely apologize to all of you,” the professor added.

Another instructor also reportedly told students that “[b]iological sex, sexual orientation, and gender are all constructs,” or make-believe.

Herzog noted, “This hypersensitivity is undermining medical training. And many of these students are likely not even aware that their education is being informed by ideology.”

“Take abdominal aortic aneurysms,” an anonymous medical student called “Lauren” told Herzog for the report. “These are four times as likely to occur in males than females, but this very significant difference wasn’t emphasized [during a recent class]. I had to look it up, and I don’t have the time to look up the sex predominance for the hundreds of diseases I’m expected to know. I’m not even sure what I’m not being taught, and unless my classmates are as skeptical as I am, they probably aren’t aware either.”

Differences between biological males and biological females are important

Lauren also added that many professors insist that “acknowledging biological sex can be considered transphobic,” which is an especially dangerous idea, because myriad conditions present themselves differently when it comes to affecting male and females including asthma, hernias, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and more.

“Males and females also have different normal ranges for kidney function, which impacts drug dosage,” the report added. “They have different symptoms during heart attacks: Males complain of chest pain, while women experience fatigue, dizziness, and indigestion. In other words: Biological sex is a hugely important factor in knowing what ails patients and how to properly treat them.”

A former dean from what Herzog says is a “leading medical school” also said that such ideas are a “serious departure from the expectation that medical education and practice should be based on science and be free from imposition of ideology and ideology-based intimidation.”

“How male and female members of our species develop, how they differ genetically, anatomically, physiologically, and with respect to diseases and their treatment are foundational to clinical medicine and research,” the dean told Herzog. “Efforts to erase or diminish these foundations should be unacceptable to responsible professional leaders.”

