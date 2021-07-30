https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/merrick-garland-sues-greg-abbott/

The Biden administration is suing the state of Texas to block an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott issued restricting the transport of certain immigrants he contends pose a risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The Justice Department filed the suit Friday afternoon in federal court in El Paso after Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Abbott a letter Thursday warning that the order intrudes on the federal government’s power over immigration enforcement.

Abbott is firing back and will not rescind the order.

“It is clear that the Biden Administration fundamentally misunderstands what is truly happening at the Texas-Mexico border. The current crisis at our southern border, including the overcrowding of immigration facilities and the devastating spread of COVID-19 that the influx of non-citizens is causing, is entirely the creation of the Biden Administration and its failed immigration policies,” Abbott released in a statement. “By choosing not to enforce immigration laws, removing sound policies like the Remain in Mexico program, and failing to make the most robust use of Title 42 authorities, this Administration has directly caused the unprecedented crisis Texas is facing. And it is increasingly a matter of grave public-health concern as unlawful migrants enter from countries with lower vaccination rates than the United States.”

