JUST IN 🚨 @weijia asked Biden if Americans should expect more restrictions as COVID spreads. Biden: “In all probability” pic.twitter.com/7rQ53872GT — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 30, 2021

More than 125,000 breakthrough cases were reported by the CDC in just 38 states.

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News.

But the total number of breakthrough cases is likely higher than 125,683, since nine states, including Pennsylvania and Missouri, did not provide any information, while 11, like Covid hotspot Florida, did not provide death and hospitalization totals. Four states gave death and hospitalization numbers, but not the full tally of cases.

