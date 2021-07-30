https://noqreport.com/2021/07/30/nfl-quarterback-opposed-to-getting-covid-19-vaccine-says-he-finally-got-the-shot-after-league-forced-my-hand/

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill hadn’t been planning on getting a COVID-19 vaccination — until the National Football League “forced my hand,” he told reporters at a Thursday news conference. What did else he say?

“I’m currently in the [vaccination] process right now,” Tannehill told reporters after a question about the league’s new vaccine protocols. “The NFL has kind of made it clear what they want to happen, and if you don’t fall in line, they’re gonna try to make your life kinda miserable with all the protocols.”

Tannehill also said the result is that most players are getting the shots.

Last week, the NFL issued a lengthy memo announcing possible penalties for unvaccinated players and their teams, including loss of pay and game forfeits .

Later in the news conference, Tannehill elaborated on his reluctant decision: “I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine without the protocols that they’re enforcing on us. I think it’s a personal decision for everyone. Everyone has to make the best decision for them and their families. That’s kind of our mindset in this building. But they’re trying to force your hand, and they ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols.”

He added that the league’s […]