https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/30/ny-times-shredded-for-grossly-irresponsible-headline-about-internal-cdc-report/

Add the New York Times to the list of politicians, public officials and media outlets going out of their way to try and make people believe the vaccines are useless while at the same time claiming to want to get everybody vaccinated:

There’s a bit more to the story that the Times apparently couldn’t make room for in the headline:

It always depends on what the definition of “misinformation” is on any given day. If claims are helping forward the preferred narrative, they won’t be labeled as misinformation or misleading.

The Times is always glad to help out.

People must be getting herneas from all this goalpost shifting.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...