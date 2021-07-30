https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/30/ny-times-shredded-for-grossly-irresponsible-headline-about-internal-cdc-report/

Add the New York Times to the list of politicians, public officials and media outlets going out of their way to try and make people believe the vaccines are useless while at the same time claiming to want to get everybody vaccinated:

Breaking News: The Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be spread by vaccinated people as easily as the unvaccinated, an internal C.D.C. report said.https://t.co/hDs1FOIPMt — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 30, 2021

There’s a bit more to the story that the Times apparently couldn’t make room for in the headline:

Great job at spreading misleading headlines undermining the vaccine and putting the true context behind a paywall. CC; @maggieNYT https://t.co/mFbLC3HPLJ — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 30, 2021

This tweet should be removed for misinformation, shouldn’t it? After all, it completely neglects that transmission via the vaccinated is significantly rarer, by CDC data, than transmission via the unvaccinated https://t.co/xJbFujkb6z — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 30, 2021

It always depends on what the definition of “misinformation” is on any given day. If claims are helping forward the preferred narrative, they won’t be labeled as misinformation or misleading.

This is a grossly irresponsible headline. Breakthrough infections are still rare and not stating that in this headline is journalist malpractice that is contributing to vaccine hesitancy. Stop with the clickbait fearmongering. — Alex K (@AlexWithAK) July 30, 2021

This is misinformation. The CDC does not think delta is spread *as easily* by vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. Unvaccinated are far more likely to spread it. https://t.co/3agqhsaANi — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) July 30, 2021

Breakthrough infections are RARE. This is @nytimes fear-mongering on behalf of the @DNC https://t.co/8U9QVKILaX — I See Dead People Voting (@RedStateRunner) July 30, 2021

The Times is always glad to help out.

This is a misstatement of the CDC thing. (Set aside for a moment whether the CDC thing is even correct, we’re not at that stage yet.) The CDC’s thing is that *breakthrough infections,* a small subset of the vaccinated, might spread as much as infected unvaccinated people. https://t.co/JKe8cYVcWI — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) July 30, 2021

“…may be spread by [the very tiny fraction of] vaccinated people [who get infected]….” https://t.co/iGQkPs4xd6 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 30, 2021

You can only move the goal posts so many times before people (rightly) can trust noone and nothing. It’s become insanity. https://t.co/1vyguenfWU — Lotta Dots (@RogerBlumberg) July 30, 2021

People must be getting herneas from all this goalpost shifting.

