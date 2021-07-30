http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/08W1vAo2l6s/nyc-considering-vaccine-mandate-for-all-restaurants

Mayor Bill de Blasio says “all options are on the table” when it comes to possibly require vaccines for patrons at restaurants across New York City.

“We need mandates,” de Blasio said in a TV interview on Friday morning.

He made the comments a day after famed New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer said he would require all employees and customers to show proof of vaccination before working, eating, or drinking inside any of his restaurants.

Meyer owns 18 locations, including hot spots Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe. Employees who were not currently vaccinated had 45 days to do so or find a new job, said Meyer.

“We’re climbing the ladder in terms of more mandates, tougher and tougher measures to make sure people are vaccinated,” de Blasio said on CNN.

He says the city’s health department has the power to make the vaccine requirement rule for restaurants.

De Blasio says it’s going to get to a point where people who want to do things in New York City will need to be vaccinated.

Earlier in the week, the city announced that all municipal workers will be required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly coronavirus tests.

When questioned about why he’s delaying until next week to decide on any indoor mask mandate, the mayor said vaccines are more important.

He added, “The whole ballgame is vaccinations.”

