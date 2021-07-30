https://www.oann.com/olympics-archery-south-koreas-an-wins-her-third-gold-at-tokyo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-archery-south-koreas-an-wins-her-third-gold-at-tokyo



Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Archery – Women’s Individual – Gold medal match – Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan – July 30, 2021. An San of South Korea celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Archery – Women’s Individual – Gold medal match – Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan – July 30, 2021. An San of South Korea celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

July 30, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – South Korea’s An San won the gold medal on Friday in the women’s individual event, becoming the first archer to win three golds at a single Games.

Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed silver and Italy’s Lucilla Boari won bronze.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; editing by John Stonestreet Editing by)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

