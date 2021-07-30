https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-american-ledecky-wins-womens-800m-freestyle-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-american-ledecky-wins-womens-800m-freestyle-gold



Jul 31, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women’s 800m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports Jul 31, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women’s 800m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

July 31, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Katy Ledecky of the United States won the gold medal in the women’s 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the silver and Simona Quadarella of Italy took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

