Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021. Members of Team Britain react REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021. Members of Team Britain react REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

July 31, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Britain won the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 37.58 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

China won the silver and Australia took bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

