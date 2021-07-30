https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-britain-win-mixed-4x100m-medley-relay-gold-in-world-record-time/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-britain-win-mixed-4x100m-medley-relay-gold-in-world-record-time

Swimming - Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Final
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Final – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 31, 2021. Members of Team Britain react REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

July 31, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Britain won the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay in a world record time of three minutes 37.58 at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

China won the silver and Australia took bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

