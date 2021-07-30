https://thepostmillennial.com/flashback-nancy-pelosi-said-vaccine-privacy?utm_campaign=64469
American News Jul 30, 2021 6:35 PM EST
“We cannot require someone to be vaccinated. That’s just not what we can do,” said Pelosi
While the Democrats are pushing for mandatory vaccinations and increased restrictions on unvaccinated Americans, Nancy Pelosi had previously said that the federal government could not mandate the vaccine, citing privacy concerns.
She then cited privacy concerns, the same concerns that some of her Democratic colleagues are now dismissing. “It is a matter of privacy to know who is or who isn’t,” said Pelosi.
She added “I can’t go to the Capitol physician and say, give me the names of people who aren’t vaccinated so I can go encourage them or make it known to others to encourage them to be vaccinated.”
Pelosi has been in hot water this week after she reimposed the mask mandate on the house side of the capitol. Capitol police were also instructed to arrest house staff who do not wear masks.
The mask rules on the senate side remain unchanged. In a Twitter video Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene highlighted the line between the free senate side and Pelosi’s mask-mandatory territory.
