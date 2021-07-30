https://www.unz.com/proberts/why-is-a-toxic-vaccine-being-mandated/

Two medical scientists acquired the animal studies that Pfizer provided Japanese health authorities in its application for emergency use authorization of its Covid vaccine in Japan. The scientists saw that the animal studies had a number of red flags that were ignored in the rush to market a vaccine. The scientists discuss the vaccine, how it works, and the ignored red flags: https://doctors4covidethics.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Pfizer-pharmacokinetics-and-toxicity.pdf They conclude that it was gross negligence for regulatory authorities to grant emergency use of the vaccine. They say that the use of the vaccine constitutes crimes against humanity.

Here are the scientists’ conclusions:

“Pfizer’s animal data clearly presaged the following risks and dangers:

blood clotting shortly after vaccination, potentially leading to heart attacks, stroke, and venous thrombosis

grave harm to female fertility

grave harm to breastfed infants

cumulative toxicity after multiple injections

“With the exception of female fertility, which can simply not be evaluated within the short period of time for which the vaccines have been in use, all of the above risks have been substantiated since the vaccines have been rolled out—all are manifest in the reports to the various adverse event registries. Those registries also contain a very considerable number of reports on abortions and stillbirths shortly after vaccination, which should have prompted urgent investigation.

“We must emphasize again that each of these risks could readily be inferred from the cited limited preclinical data, but were not followed up with appropriate in-depth investigations. In particular, the clinical trials did not monitor any laboratory parameters that could have provided information on these risks, such as those related to blood coagulation (e.g. D-dimers/thrombocytes), muscle cell damage (e.g. troponin/creatine kinase), or liver damage (e.g. γ-glutamyltransferase). That the various regulatory agencies granted emergency use authorization based on such incomplete and insufficient data amounts to nothing less than gross negligence.

“Of particularly grave concern is the very slow elimination of the toxic cationic lipids. In persons repeatedly injected with mRNA vaccines containing these lipids— be they directed against COVID, or any other pathogen or disease—this would result in cumulative toxicity. There is a real possibility that cationic lipids will accumulate in the ovaries. The implied grave risk to female fertility demands the most urgent attention of the public and of the health authorities.

“Since the so-called clinical trials were carried out with such negligence, the real trials are occurring only now—on a massive scale, and with devastating results. This vaccine, and others, are often called “experimental.” Calling off this failed experiment is long overdue. Continuing or even mandating the use of this poisonous vaccine, and the apparently imminent issuance of full approval for it are crimes against humanity.”

The illegitimate president Biden has accepted the role of chief propagandist for mass mandated vaccination. He said today (July 29) that all federal employees and contractors will have to show proof of vaccination or wear masks, use social distancing, and have regular testing. https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/biden-announces-strict-new-covid-19-rules-for-unvaccinated-federal-workers_3925272.html

A number of state governors are also mandating vaccination of state employees, and corporations are requiring it of their employees and some are requiring prospective employees to be vaccinated prior to their job interview.

Danny Meyer, the founder and chairman of Shake Shack just announced that both employees and customers must be vaccinated. No proof of vaccination, no service. https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/major-restaurant-groups-ceo-customers-will-have-give-proof-of-covid-19-vaccination_3924721.html

To understand how utterly stupid all are from Danny Meyer to Joe Biden, consider that these tyrannical and strictly illegal mandates (see: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2021/07/29/the-covid-scam-is-unraveling/ ) are being blamed on the “delta variant” against which health authorities admit the vaccine is ineffectual. What then is the point of the vaccination?

We know from the adverse vaccine effects databases that the US, UK, and EU alone have 3,000,000 adverse vaccine cases and tens of thousands of deaths. Clearly, the vaccine carries high risk. We also know from reports from the UK, Israel and elsewhere that it is the countries with the highest percentage of their populations vaccinated that are having the highest rate of new cases, and the cases are vaccinated people.

There is now abundant evidence that the mRNA injections are creating identical symptoms to those created by the Covid virus—life-treating blood-clotting for example. It is an act of murder to mandate a vaccine that is known to kill people.

To ask the question again, what is the purpose of the vaccination? Is the purpose the “grave harm to female fertility”? Is the purpose the large percentage of the vaccinated population that some experts expect will die from the vaccine’s toxicity? Is the purpose Big Pharma’s profits? Is the purpose to breach the law that requires informed consent for any intervention in one’s body so that authorities can mandate that we be microchipped?

Something is going on that we are not being told.

