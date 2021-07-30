https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pissed-off-excavator-gets-revenge/

🚨 | NEW: A builder has caused almost half a million pounds worth of damage to a block of flats after claiming he’d not been paidpic.twitter.com/N54gCyLPJC — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 30, 2021

A building contractor tore down the balconies of a new apartment block ‘out of frustration’ after he did not get paid. Video is from the German city of Blumberg in the Black Forest.

The destruction caused $500,000 worth of damage, police said.