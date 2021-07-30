https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/30/projection-detected-sen-chris-murphy-says-republicans-are-pushing-scare-tactics-lies-about-cdcs-motives/

It seems like the CDC changes directions just about every day, but don’t you dare say that politics has anything to do with it or Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy won’t like it. How’s this for a healthy dose of projection:

I’m sick and tired of Republicans making shit up about the CDC and their motives. You don’t want to wear a mask? Fine. But don’t claim that the CDC has some secret political agenda. I’m heading to the Senate floor right now to call them out for their scare tactics and lies. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 30, 2021

Democrats who do nothing but fear monger about the coronavirus, climate change, etc. accusing others of using “scare tactics” never stops being pathetic.

Nothing to make up. The data is there and you look like a bigger imbecile than usual. So kudos on unlocking that achievement. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 30, 2021

Remember when CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had a “feeling of impending doom”? Good thing they don’t use “scare tactics” at the CDC!

The CDC either does have some secret political agenda, or they are so fundamentally incompetent that nothing they say should be taken the least bit seriously. https://t.co/OA7PcQJH6H — J.S.R. Rayburn 👌 (@jsrrayburn) July 30, 2021

Man that’ll show em! — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) July 30, 2021

If politics don’t play a part in the CDC’s Covid-19 guidance they’ve done a great job pretending it does.

