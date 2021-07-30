https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/30/projection-detected-sen-chris-murphy-says-republicans-are-pushing-scare-tactics-lies-about-cdcs-motives/

It seems like the CDC changes directions just about every day, but don’t you dare say that politics has anything to do with it or Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy won’t like it. How’s this for a healthy dose of projection:

Democrats who do nothing but fear monger about the coronavirus, climate change, etc. accusing others of using “scare tactics” never stops being pathetic.

Remember when CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had a “feeling of impending doom”? Good thing they don’t use “scare tactics” at the CDC!

If politics don’t play a part in the CDC’s Covid-19 guidance they’ve done a great job pretending it does.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...