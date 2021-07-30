https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv7m9Ddyy0TVXpONpYks2fGs

This week on the New World Next Week: global protests against vaxx passports and lockdowns step up as the global civil war heats up; NATO gains an operational command in the US as they grease the skids in Afghanistan; and the same Big Pharma companies making the injections are recalling their other killer products.

