Senator Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, left, and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, speak during a news conference in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The Senate voted Friday to move forward with a bipartisan infrastructure bill, as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushes to pass it as soon as next week.

The vote was delayed briefly as senators reportedly worked out an issue related to broadband. The final text of the legislation has yet to be released.

The procedural measure needed only a simple majority to pass. The final tally was 66 votes in favor, and 28 against.

The vote continued a scramble by Democrats to clinch two massive pieces of their economic agenda before the Senate leaves for its recess scheduled to start Aug. 9. The chamber could stay in session through the weekend to debate and amend the plan.

The measure would put $550 billion in new funds into transportation, power, water and broadband. While negotiators have outlined how much money would go into everything from roads to railways and electric vehicle charging stations, senators have not released final legislation.