In what appears to be a first for the restaurant industry, Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, said his Union Square Hospitality Group will now require indoor diners to show proof of vaccination.

Employees will also be required to get vaccinated.

The policy will be implemented at the Union Square Hospitality Group, which oversees Gramercy Tavern, Manhatta, and Union Square Cafe, according to the Epoch Times. However, the policy will not include Shake Shack.

Meyer touted the new restaurant policy as “the most logical thing [he’s] ever seen.”

“I’m not a scientist, but I know how to read data and what I see is that this is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated, and I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said on CNBC.

“We’re going to give our employees 45 days to make the choice and hopefully this will be the incentive that really makes them say, ‘you know what, now I’m going to do it,’” he added.

Meyer said that Shake Shack will make the decision at an “appropriate time.”





