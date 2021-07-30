http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FO43DOnNmEg/

Despite retreating from the Tokyo Olympics after a poor performance, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is now expected to gain, not lose, sponsors and is poised to become a “potent athletic spokeswoman for mental health,” according to industry analysts.

Early this week, Biles pulled herself out of competition at the Tokyo Games, saying that the pressure of being “head star” of Team USA sent her into an emotional tailspin.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Physically, I feel good. I’m in shape,” Biles told NBC on Tuesday. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat, so we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see.”

The sudden decision forced the 24-year-old gymnast’s multimillion-dollar sponsors to make quick decisions about handling the situation. But, of course, since the issue centered around Biles’ mental health, they had little choice but to come to her support.

Now, because of the mental health angle of Biles’ Olympics story, many are saying that she might be in line to gain even more sponsors as huge corporations rush to be seen supporting the mental health issue.

According to Fox Business Network, experts are already predicting that Biles’ current ten-million-dollar fortune is about the grow:

Legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg told FOX Business that Biles’ decision to be open and honest about her mental health in one of the biggest advertising forums in the world could make her “a very potent athletic spokeswoman for mental health.” “This has been someone who’s been in the public eye for a long time, has a pristine record, and there will be people who think this is her finest moment,” Steinberg said. “Athletic achievement is valuable but helping people deal with life problems is an even greater service and so I think she comes out of this well.”

Steinberg added that Biles is likely headed toward “multiple-hundred-thousand-dollar deals or long-term deals.”

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

John Rowady, the founder and CEO of integrated sports marketing and media agency rEvolution, also told FBN that Biles’ “courage” is being seen by many as a “true watershed moment” in sports. In addition, FBN quotes a handful of other industry insiders who all agree that Biles is far from damaged goods with her hasty retreat from Tokyo.

