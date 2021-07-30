http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/FWFJtukTOKw/Staffer-passes-Biden-note-saying-Sir-chin.html

President Biden was prompted to wipe a yellow mark from his face during a Zoom meeting with western governors on Friday after a staffer handed him a note saying: ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’.

Biden was speaking about the responses to raging wildfires throughout the country when an aide passed him a card.

It alerted the president there had been something on his face for roughly the first 10 minutes of his virtual meeting.

Biden had a yellow dot below his mouth, but carried on talking. He was then handed a note, prompting him to wipe his chin and look at his hand.

He showed up the note to the camera during the Zoom conference on Friday

‘The threat of western wildfires this year is as severe as it’s ever been,’ Biden said, oblivious to what was on his chin.

‘In short we have big complex wild fires burning across multiple areas,’ he added.

‘It is really, really dangerous work,’ Biden said of the fire fighters.

He asked the lineup of governors, including California’s Gavin Newsom, Washington’s Jay Inslee and Minnesota’s Tim Walz for updates on the blazes in their states and what the federal government can do to help.

Sometimes his aides will intervene when Biden starts taking questions from the press, which risks going off-script.

It is not clear what was on his face.

After Biden was handed the note, he wiped his chin roughly 20 minutes into the virtual meeting

The note was only visible because Biden used the same notecard to scribble notes during the meeting.

He had flipped it over and was writing on it.

When he held it up, photographers in the room were able to capture the written warning.

Biden told the governors that firefighters were doing dangerous worker and need to be paid more, weeks after announcing he would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

He also joked to Gov. Inslee that he was ‘beginning to convince the American people there is such thing as a climate crisis’.

The president upped his demands for more people to get vaccinated because of COVID outbreaks at fire camps disrupting the battle to tackle the blazes.

He stressed the importance of ‘federal coordination’ with the states and the need to ‘make sure we’re better prepared next time.’

Vice President Kamala Harris, who also spoke at the briefing, called herself a ‘California girl’ and said she had firsthand experience of wildfires.