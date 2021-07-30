https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/speaker-nancy-pelosi-breaks-mask-mandate-photo-op-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke her own mask mandate to pose for a photo on Friday.

Nearly 40 House Republicans crashed the senate floor on Thursday in protest of the Capitol physician’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the House, but not the senate. The policy was spearheaded by Speaker Pelosi.

The photo op was captured and posted by The First, a political commentary network.

Nancy Pelosi takes off mask, breaking her own mandate, for a photo. pic.twitter.com/dxGIs4zHtT — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 30, 2021

On Thursday, Capitol Police announced that congressional aides and visitors may be arrested if they do not comply with the mask mandate on the House side of the complex.

Rep. Thomas Massie, who has been a very vocal critic of mask mandates, quote tweeted the video with the comment “Straight to jail!”

Pelosi was not arrested.

