Members of the squad including Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush attacked the bipartisan infrastructure group for being white, comparing it to an audience at a rock concert Wednesday.

Bush criticized the bipartisan infrastructure group for only having white people, comparing it to the “audience at a Kid Rock concert.” The Senate advanced a bipartisan infrastructure deal Wednesday evening, voting to open debate on the legislation after weeks of talks.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also criticized the bipartisan infrastructure group for having too many white people. “A lot of times, ‘bipartisan agreements’ are just as defined by who people in power agree to exclude than include,” Cortez tweeted.

Senators said Wednesday they have agreed on the “major issues” in their bipartisan infrastructure framework.

“We now have an agreement on the major issues,” Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman told reporters. “We are prepared to move forward.” (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Invests Over $1.4 Million In ‘Tax The Rich’-Themed Political Merchandise)

Cortez and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan criticized Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Wednesday for voicing her opposition to a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

“Time for the White House to play hardball. We didn’t elect Sinema as President and we won’t let her obstruction put a Republican in the Oval Office in 2024,” Tlaib tweeted. “It’s the reconciliation bill or GOP controlling every level of government again, period.”

“Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on childcare, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin – especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment,’” Cortez said in another tweet.

