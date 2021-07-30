http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K-mA2RaKSTY/

A White House staffer passed a note to President Joe Biden during a video conference call on Friday alerting him of something on his chin.

The president held a video conference call meeting with governors of Western states to discuss the challenging wildfire season, but something was stuck to his chin as he spoke to the cameras.

White House photographer Andrew Harnik captured a photo of the staffer’s message to the president on a card, that was passed quietly to him after he concluded his opening remarks.

Video of the president showed a staffer passing the note to Biden as Vice President Kamala Harris began speaking.

Biden read the note and moved his hand up to his face surreptitiously to wipe off the offending substance from his face.

President Joe Biden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads “Sir, there is something on your chin” to take notes as he meets with governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Joe Biden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads “Sir, there is something on your chin” to take notes as he meets with governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts, and hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The incident was one more example of how closely the president’s staff control his public appearances.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...