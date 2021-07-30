http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K-mA2RaKSTY/

A White House staffer passed a note to President Joe Biden during a video conference call on Friday alerting him of something on his chin.

The president held a video conference call meeting with governors of Western states to discuss the challenging wildfire season, but something was stuck to his chin as he spoke to the cameras.

White House photographer Andrew Harnik captured a photo of the staffer’s message to the president on a card, that was passed quietly to him after he concluded his opening remarks.

President @JoeBiden holds a card handed to him by an aide that reads “Sir, there is something on your chin” while meeting with governors to discuss wildfire prevention on the White House Campus in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (@AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) @POTUS @AP_Images pic.twitter.com/uvjgsmQtnU — Andrew Harnik (@andyharnik) July 30, 2021

Video of the president showed a staffer passing the note to Biden as Vice President Kamala Harris began speaking.

Biden read the note and moved his hand up to his face surreptitiously to wipe off the offending substance from his face.

The incident was one more example of how closely the president’s staff control his public appearances.

