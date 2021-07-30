https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/30/sun-sentinel-hits-delete-after-desantis-spox-calls-out-categorically-false-tweet-about-govs-mask-order/

The South Florida Sun Sentinal framed an order signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this way:

As you can see, the tweet that read “DeSantis will sign order to ban masks in Broward schools” been deleted. One reason is that DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw dropped another “fake news” hammer on some media spin:

After Pushaw called them out, guess what happened.

After getting called out, this is where the Sun-Sentinel landed:

Now was that so hard? (Apparently it was)

