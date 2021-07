https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-confronted-on-mask-flip-flop/







Peter Doocy questions Biden this afternoon

Question — “You said if you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask.”

Biden Responds — “That was true at the time. What happened was the new variant came along. They didn’t get vaccinated. More people were getting sick.”

Biden admits the death numbers won’t rise







Biden violates mask mandate







Coughs into hand while speaking







