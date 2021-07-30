https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/30/their-bad-twitter-apologizes-to-dave-rubin-for-the-inconvenience-of-locking-him-out-of-his-account-for-having-legit-covid19-concerns/

Yesterday, Twitter decided that they’d had enough of Dave Rubin for a while. They locked him out of his account, allegedly for “spreading misleading and potentially harmful misinformation related to COVID-19.”

This was the tweet that got their attention:

Twitter locked @RubinReport out for telling the truth pic.twitter.com/xq7Z0D9qpr — Karlyn Borysenko, Knitting Witch of the West 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) July 30, 2021

Twitter’s explanation does seem absurd:

Insanity. Twitter just locked out @RubinReport. Everything he said was 100% ACCURATE. Another instance of Democrats and Big Tech working hand in hand to censor political dissidents… pic.twitter.com/DEoSh0KIFU — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 30, 2021

Honestly, we’re not sure what Rubin said that was so controversial. Joe Biden is, in fact, asking questions about whether or not the federal government can mandate that everyone in the country get vaccinated. Alleged “experts” in the federal government and at the CDC are effectively telling us that, in working the way vaccines are supposed to work, the COVID19 vaccines don’t work. Technically, breakthrough cases are possible for vaccinated individuals (though those individuals cases are likely to be far milder than in unvaccinated individuals). Booster shots have in fact been floated as a possibility, at least for some people:

The Biden administration purchases additional 200 million Pfizer doses to prepare for vaccinating children under 12 pending FDA approval, and the possibility of booster shots https://t.co/p1OUsO8hgF — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 24, 2021

2 weeks ago FDA and CDC issued a statement that booster vaccines won’t be neededhttps://t.co/FuB6GOJhWc

Today they’ve apparently changed their mind for “at least some Americans” (we still haven’t seen the data)https://t.co/jBCJVPpBU0 by @SharonLNYT pic.twitter.com/BRAX6TIiXn — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 24, 2021

As for Rubin pointing out that “a sane society would take a pause,” well, Twitter, show us the lie.

Twitter forced my to delete the tweet to get my account back. Here are headlines from USA Today, WaPo and CNN confirming what I said in the tweet. The assault on truth by big tech and the government is much of what the book is about. I’ll be updating the intro accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ja9RUFhMyx — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2021

Also, while I was suspended I was able to communicate with thousands of people via my @onlocals community. I’ll be live at https://t.co/gs1j9axCC4 at 9 am pacific to discuss this latest madness and my plans going forward. pic.twitter.com/MIQiZQjC4R — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2021

Also, interestingly, I was locked out of Twitter while live on @FoxNews with @JudgeJeanine, just as I was saying how big tech, the Dems and mainstream media coordinate to push lies: https://t.co/sSO03g0hBY — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2021

Excellent analysis of the situation by @JonathanTurley: https://t.co/AilCAzfNy5 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2021

Tweets now disappearing in real time?! pic.twitter.com/jHIHFdUZRh — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2021

Whoops, now the suspension was just an accident! pic.twitter.com/yEdCcP2J34 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2021

Yeah, whoops!

Yesterday’s misleading and potentially harmful information is misinformation is today’s error! pic.twitter.com/z6yTz4neWP — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 30, 2021

Their bad!

Hey I mean admitting they made a mistake is better than… not admitting it 🤷 Still bs that they banned you though — x (@x52872395) July 30, 2021

I’m shocked they admitted it. — timNardoni (@timnardoni) July 30, 2021

They must’ve gotten quite a bit of pushback. They could save themselves a lot of humiliation and idiocy going forward if they’d just start learning from past mistakes and stop reflexively suspending and silencing people who question a prevailing narrative that’s riddled with gaping holes.

These “errors” always seem to go one way. https://t.co/IwuWkZBTNL — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) July 30, 2021

