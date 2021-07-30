https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/07/30/todays-hot-topics-on-relevant-radio-cuba-unrest-a-new-challenge-to-roe-hyde-under-attack-and-more-n405688

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie on protests and unrest in Cuba

Dr. Mario Enzler on the issue of the eviction moratorium and its impacts

Ed Whelan discusses the Dobbs case and its direct aim at Roe

Michael New on the potential end to the Hyde Amendment

Christian Toto on entertainment this weekend

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

