In response to the new CDC study on an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in Provincetown, Mass. that’s being used to justify indoor masking around the country, Town Manager Alex Morse stepped in with some much-needed math to explain what’s really going on.

Morse tweeted, “The vaccines are working. Of the 900 cases related to the Provincetown cluster, there have been no deaths, 7 hospitalizations, and the symptoms are largely mild. Our positivity peaked at 15% on 7/15 and was only 4.8% yesterday. The outbreak is contained and Provincetown is safe”:

The vaccines are working. Of the 900 cases related to the Provincetown cluster, there have been no deaths, 7 hospitalizations, and the symptoms are largely mild. Our positivity peaked at 15% on 7/15 and was only 4.8% yesterday. The outbreak is contained and Provincetown is safe. — Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) July 30, 2021

And he correctly noted that indoor masking is “not a sustainable long term solution”:

Indoor masking is helpful during a spike but not a sustainable long term solution. Vaccination is. More and more businesses here are mandating employee and customer vaccination. — Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) July 30, 2021

And right now there are only 103 active cases in the town:

There have been a total of 220 cases among Provincetown residents, and there are currently only 103 active cases here. More people are recovering each day than testing positive. — Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) July 30, 2021

In summary, “No one died. Very few got sick” and “things have returned to normal”:

I know I sound like a broken record But here’s the thing The vaccines are largely working as expected We had an outbreak in P-town with lots of vaccinated folks infected No one died. Very few got sick And things have returned to normal This is how vaccines work folks https://t.co/hSCf7tj4zX — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) July 30, 2021

***

