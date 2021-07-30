https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/30/town-manager-of-provincetown-says-indoor-masking-is-not-a-sustainable-long-term-solution/
In response to the new CDC study on an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in Provincetown, Mass. that’s being used to justify indoor masking around the country, Town Manager Alex Morse stepped in with some much-needed math to explain what’s really going on.
Morse tweeted, “The vaccines are working. Of the 900 cases related to the Provincetown cluster, there have been no deaths, 7 hospitalizations, and the symptoms are largely mild. Our positivity peaked at 15% on 7/15 and was only 4.8% yesterday. The outbreak is contained and Provincetown is safe”:
The vaccines are working. Of the 900 cases related to the Provincetown cluster, there have been no deaths, 7 hospitalizations, and the symptoms are largely mild. Our positivity peaked at 15% on 7/15 and was only 4.8% yesterday. The outbreak is contained and Provincetown is safe.
— Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) July 30, 2021
And he correctly noted that indoor masking is “not a sustainable long term solution”:
Indoor masking is helpful during a spike but not a sustainable long term solution. Vaccination is. More and more businesses here are mandating employee and customer vaccination.
— Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) July 30, 2021
And right now there are only 103 active cases in the town:
There have been a total of 220 cases among Provincetown residents, and there are currently only 103 active cases here. More people are recovering each day than testing positive.
— Alex Morse (@AlexBMorse) July 30, 2021
In summary, “No one died. Very few got sick” and “things have returned to normal”:
I know I sound like a broken record
But here’s the thing
The vaccines are largely working as expected
We had an outbreak in P-town with lots of vaccinated folks infected
No one died. Very few got sick
And things have returned to normal
This is how vaccines work folks https://t.co/hSCf7tj4zX
— Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) July 30, 2021
