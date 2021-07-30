https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/30/town-manager-of-provincetown-says-indoor-masking-is-not-a-sustainable-long-term-solution/

In response to the new CDC study on an outbreak of COVID-19 infections in Provincetown, Mass. that’s being used to justify indoor masking around the country, Town Manager Alex Morse stepped in with some much-needed math to explain what’s really going on.

Morse tweeted, “The vaccines are working. Of the 900 cases related to the Provincetown cluster, there have been no deaths, 7 hospitalizations, and the symptoms are largely mild. Our positivity peaked at 15% on 7/15 and was only 4.8% yesterday. The outbreak is contained and Provincetown is safe”:

And he correctly noted that indoor masking is “not a sustainable long term solution”:

And right now there are only 103 active cases in the town:

In summary, “No one died. Very few got sick” and “things have returned to normal”:

