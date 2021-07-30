https://nationalfile.com/transgender-internet-personality-allegedly-admits-to-sexually-assaulting-their-own-mother/

Police in Virginia have reportedly served a protective order against transgender Internet personality Christine Chandler, better known as their Internet moniker, Chris Chan, and born Christopher Chandler, after the publication of audio and text messages that appear to feature 31-year-old Chandler discussing sexually abusing their mother, 80-year-old Barbara Chandler, who is widely believed to be suffering from dementia.

In a nearly 10 minute audio recording posted to Kiwi Farms, the person identified as Chandler appears to admit to having repeated sexual intercourse with their mother since June of this year, and at one point explains that “We’ve been doing it every third night and the first night was on June 27”. The person identified as Chandler explained that they approached Barbara Chandler “with care and caution” in “a timed approach” that “just branched out slow and steady” until they let Barbara “make the first move, and she wanted to do it.”

The person identified as Chandler also appeared to share share graphic details of the intercourse. “She’s got a really sensitive g-spot, because apparently I don’t believe her… any of her past boyfriends, ex husbands, they haven’t really reached, hit her g-spot really”, said the person identified as Chandler at one point, ostensibly speaking about their own father. “They were more focused on themselves, really, as opposed to focusing on her, which that’s my focus”. At this point in the call, the other person on the phone call repeatedly noted that they were discussing sexual actions with the 80-year-old mother, and the person identified as Chandler did not dispute this.

I’d like to clarify two things about Chris-Chan’s situation. 1. They are not under arrest.

2. They have not been charged a crime.

This may change, depending on Barb. Minnesota attorney and YouTuber @RekietaMedia will discuss Chris’s legal situation tonight on his show. — Kiwi Farms (@KiwiFarmsDotNet) July 30, 2021

Describing how the physically intimate relationship began, the person identified as Chandler said, “I was direct and up front with her for the most part” but added that 80-year-old Barbara Chandler, who is widely believed to be suffering from some form of dementia “was partially confused at one point, but then she came around obviously”.

“I did have dreams, I had dreams where I had sex with her obviously. That’s right, the Oedipus complex,” said the person identified as Chandler later in the call, before adding that the sex “was satisfactory, it took awhile, a few tries” and still later asserting that “It took us a few nights to figure out what feels right and what didn’t feel right” but then stressing that Barbara Chandler is “having a good time with it”.

Chandler also allegedly sent at least 22 text messages about having sexual intercourse with their mother. In them, Chandler allegedly graphically describes that they “made another attempt at rubbing her vagina” but noted that “it hurt her”.

After the viral post was made on Kiwi Farms, a YouTuber named Dillin Thomas claims that he contacted Chandler to ascertain if the report was true. “I told Chris I wouldn’t make this info public but it is eating away at me,” wrote Thomas. “I asked Chris if he f**ked his mom earlier and her [sic] said it was true.” In screen shots posted to Twitter by Thomas, Chandler appears to have written, “I will trust you with the simple answer” and asked Thomas not to post the response before adding, “Yes”.

I told Chris that I wouldn’t make this info public but it is eating away at me. I know that he will not trust me after this but I don’t care. I asked Chris if he fucked his mom earlier and her said it was true. pic.twitter.com/m7MsQYTvh5 — Dillin Thomas (DHT) (@DHTDillinThomas) July 30, 2021

On Kiwi Farms, the site’s administrator, Josh Moon, explains that the report is “considered genuine” and added that “Early this morning, Greene County Police visited the Chandler residence for a wellness check.” Moon added, “Just now, Chris was served an emergency protective order until August 5th. He is not allowed at” the family home, and “is also not allowed to contact his mother at all. Barbara is at the hospital for a senior care inspection.”

Moon initially noted that Chandler, who has repeatedly been the target of abuse from Internet trolls for over two decades, “has someplace to sleep.” However, in an update, Moon wrote that “Chris intended to stay with extended family. They rescinded the invitation.” Moon had previously attempted to raise a small amount of money so Chandler could attend an event, and explained that “It’s going to take 3 days for GoFundMe money to transfer, at the least” and added that Chandler cannot afford a hotel until the money is transferred.

It remains what, if any, charges Chandler may face if police believe these allegations to be credible. However, Virginia considers incest between a mother and son to be a Class 5 Felony, which could merit up to 12 months in jail and a fine of $2,500 if convicted as a misdemeanor, or one to 10 years in prison if convicted as a felony. It is also unclear if, as many believe, Barbara Chandler is suffering from dementia and thus it is unclear whether she would be able to consent to sexual intercourse. Christine Chandler is not believed to be facing any criminal or civil action at this time, and is merely not permitted to return to the family home or have contact with their mother until August 5.

Chandler’s popularity skyrocketed after anonymous image board users discovered Chandler in the early 2000s. Since then, a 24+ hour documentary series has charted Chandler’s life, including when Chandler announced a new identity as a transgender woman in the 2010s.

