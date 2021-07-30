https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/07/30/tucker-carlson-addresses-dark-thoughts-over-confrontation-in-montana-with-unhinged-leftist-1111003/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson appeared on “The Five” Thursday and was asked by his network colleague and friend Greg Gutfeld about his confrontation in Montana with a disheveled leftist in a fly fishing shop who called him the “worst human being known to mankind” in front of his children.

“I find it very frustrating that adult men are now becoming like mean girls,” remarked Gutfeld. “He could have come up to you and actually expressed himself and you could have had a conversation. But he couldn’t do that without someone filming it, because he knew if he had someone to film it that would impact your response, which, as a wise person in the media, you know that.”

“I wonder what you would have done if the person wasn’t filming it?” he continued. “Because, you might have had a conversation.”

“Hassling me in front of my kids? I mean, I had some dark thoughts which I’m not going to articulate here,” soberly replied Carlson.

(Video Credit: Fox News | The Five)

Following that, Carlson addressed what he sees as the bigger problem, “Leaving me totally out of it, the bigger problem is the Mountain states are completely invaded by the people who destroyed California. What’s so interesting is they’re the exact same people who lecture you day and night about diversity, and it’s so important, and that you’re a racist and etc. And then they run to Montana — they literally run to the hills away from diversity. The hills greatly suffer when they do that. I will leave it there.”

The man’s name is Dan Bailey and someone, presumably his wife, videoed the encounter while he got directly into Carlson’s face over the vaccination issue. Bailey would later post the 24-second video to social media and it would go viral. He originally captioned the clip, “It’s not every day you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an a******!”

As the video begins, Baily smirks while a calm and reticent Carlson engages in a conversation with his antagonist. Carlson keeps his voice low telling the man that “My daughter is here.” Bailey viciously replied, “I don’t care man. You are the worst human being known to man. I want you to know that.”

(Video Credit: Dan Bailey)

The Fox News host went on to tell him, ” appreciate that. I appreciate that.”

Bailey didn’t let up and went on to berate him, “What you have done to everybody else in this state, to the United States, to everyone else in this world. What you have done to families, what you have done to everybody else in this world. I don’t care that your daughter is here. What you’ve done to people’s families –”

Carlson saw that he was being videoed and smiled either out of amusement or at the situation in general.

He told the man to “Settle down son.” That riled Bailey up even more who snapped, “Son? Don’t call me son.”

At that point, Carlson walked away and Bailey tried to follow him as the video ends. Fox News later issued a statement decrying the harassment.

Bailey also wrote in his Instagram post, “This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American.”

The video is no longer available. Bailey deactivated his Instagram account and no reason was given for it. Before the encounter, he posted pictures of his hunting and fishing adventures.

States such as Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Utah, Texas, and Nevada have been inundated with people fleeing California due to leftist policies, out-of-control prices, the plague of homelessness sweeping the state, illegal immigration, and a myriad of other issues created and propagated by liberal politicians. Unfortunately, they tend to bring their woke politics with them which seems to be the case in Montana as Carlson pointed out.

