Tucker Carlson got into a heated discussion with “The Five” co-host Geraldo Rivera on Thursday about the impact illegal immigration is having on the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

The spat escalated quickly, with Carlson interrupting Rivera at one point to say “I just threw up in my mouth.”

Rivera led off the discussion by saying he was glad Carlson didn’t begin the segment by talking about migrants bringing Covid-19 to the U.S. Carlson asked why.

Rivera: Because those overblown health fears are the xenophobic reaction to immigrants since the Irish–

Carlson: Are you freakin’ kidding me?!

Rivera: –in the 19th century–

Carlson: Oh spare me. Oh spare me.

Rivera: The Chinese in the 1880s, the Italians–

Carlson: Sorry, I just threw up in my mouth.

Rivera: [Some said] they were all bringing smallpox, they were all bringing tuberculosis–

Carlson: You know, Geraldo, we live in a country where we are being forced to take a vaccine and some people – newsflash – don’t wanna take, that Americans can be arrested for not wearing a mask because Covid is so serious! But foreign nationals break our laws carrying Covid and somehow they’re exempt from the requirements that we live under? That’s not xenophobia. That’s equal application of the law, and it’s not happening now. And it’s an appalling double standard that every American – including you – should be mad about.

Rivera: Well I’m mad about exaggeration and hype.

Carlson: What?! It’s a policy. They are not forcing–look, if you work in the federal government you have to get the vaccine, but if you break our laws as an illegal alien, you don’t? Why don’t you explain why that’s a good idea to me?

Rivera: Well, I don’t think the segment is about me. I would be glad to. Let Jesse be the subject now, and then Greg’s gonna ask you about fishing.

“Tucker, this is what we’ve been dealing with all week with Geraldo,” joked co-host Jesse Watters at the end of the segment. “My apologies on the show’s behalf.”

“I love Geraldo,” Carlson said.

“We love him too, but sometimes he needs a little tough love,” replied Watters.

Carlson’s indignation comes amidst new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines calling for the re-implementation of mask mandates, even for the vaccinated, in certain areas where the virus infections have spiked.

Amid House Speak Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) order to the Capitol Police that individuals not complying with the mask mandate be arrested, many are questioning the lack of reliable medical evidence presented to justify a need for masks. Some, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, think the crisis is manufactured for political purposes.

“To be clear: Pelosi is directing police to ARREST vaccinated people who aren’t wearing masks. This isn’t about science—it’s about power and control,” he tweeted.

To be clear: Pelosi is directing police to ARREST vaccinated people who aren’t wearing masks. This isn’t about science—it’s about power and control. https://t.co/XMXxI0Dw2D — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 29, 2021

Former U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa expressed a similar opinion to Tucker’s. “In Biden-Pelosi’s America the maskless are arrested while the looters, shoplifters, and border crossers go free.”

In Biden-Pelosi’s America the maskless are arrested while the looters, shoplifters, and border crossers go free. https://t.co/plm51S8tik — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) July 29, 2021

