Twitter’s Jack Dorsey

On Tuesday Twitter permanently suspended all nine of the official ‘Audit War Room’ accounts from its platform.

The accounts were a main source for breaking updates and were banned as part of big tech’s continued attempt to shield the public from the stunning revelations being found regarding the fraudulent 2020 election.

Twitter will not allow any questioning of the fraudulent 2020 US presidential election. Either will Facebook or far left Google-YouTube.

These same organizations regularly work with the Democrat Party and liberal officials to push their promoted propaganda.

Twitter suspended the Gateway Pundit account in February after we posted video of Democrat operatives bringing in a van load of ballots in the middle of the night following the November 3rd election.

Now Twitter is promoting the lie that the audit accounts were banned because they were “spamming” the platform.

This is another disgusting lie by the totalitarians at Twitter.

Via Breitbart:

Twitter is claiming that the real reason it banned six accounts dedicated to the audit of 2020 election ballots in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania is because the accounts were “spamming” the platform. The bans came on on the same day that Congress began its partisan, Democrat-led Jan 6th proceedings, a day after PayPal announced it would work with law enforcement to monitor “extremists,” and a day after an online counter-terrorism organization of which Twitter is a member announced it would shift its focus from Islamic extremism to the “far right.” A spokeswoman for the company claimed that the accounts were “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules on platform manipulation and spam.” Twitter’s rules state that operating multiple accounts with overlapping use cases, such as identical or similar personas or substantially similar content, is prohibited.

