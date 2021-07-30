https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-twitter-suspends-dave-rubin?utm_campaign=64469
American News Jul 30, 2021 3:16 AM EST
Twitter suspended liberal commentator Dave Rubin of the Rubin Report on Thursday after he publicly criticized the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Rubin tweeted, “They want a federal vaccine mandate for vaccines which are clearly not working as promised just weeks ago. People are getting and transmitting Covid despite vax. Plus now they are prepping us for booster shots. A sane society would take a pause. We do not live in a sane society.”
According to Twitter, Rubin’s tweet violated “the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” As a result, Rubin’s account was temporarily suspended for 12 hours.
Dave Rubin discussed the suspension on his website The Rubin Report and wrote, “I’ve been locked out of Twitter for a completely true statement. Let’s discuss…with tequila!”
Twitter gave Rubin the option to restore his account if he removed his tweet and Rubin decided not to comply with Twitter’s anti-first amendment policies. Rubin’s account is set to be restored Friday.
