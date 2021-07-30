https://noqreport.com/2021/07/30/uh-oh-snls-michael-che-triggered-the-internet-with-simone-biles-jokes-that-werent-his/
Cancel culture is coming for SNL’s Michael Che because he said he wanted to make jokes about Simone Biles. You and I of course know that the gymnastics GOAT Olympian is beyond all criticism. Even reasonable, well thought-out criticism . Oh, if you missed it this week, Biles dropped out of Olympic competition to deal with mental issues. I shouldn’t have assumed you knew that. Maybe your internet has been out all week.
Che made the “jokes” via Instagram stories that a snitch was kind enough to screenshot. Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles. I got like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head. I’m going to the [Comedy] Cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. As the dorky kids say, I’m choosing violence. I’m fairly certain that WAS his joke about Biles. The joke was that you can’t make jokes about her, or that you realize how those jokes will be received. If anything, it was a joke about outrage. That he then received by sharing OTHER PEOPLE’S TASTELESS JOKES that slid into his DM’s. “Larry Nasser understands Simone Biles better than anyone. He too had to quit doing what he love at the […]
Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com
