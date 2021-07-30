https://thelibertydaily.com/vaxxed-unvaxxed-lausd-doesnt-care-tells-all-students-and-staff-to-get-tested-weekly/

There are two narratives emerging this week that should concern every American. The first is the Delta Variant narrative that’s giving authoritarians another boogeyman for their ongoing fearmongering campaign. The second is the homogenization of certain protocols regardless of vaccination status. Wear masks, get tested, social distance, prepare for lockdown — and it doesn’t matter if you’ve been “vaccinated” or not.

The latest example comes out of Los Angeles where the LAUSD has announced all students and faculty must get tested for Covid-19 weekly in order to attend in-person classes. According to KTLA:

The Los Angeles Unified School District will require all students and employees who are returning for in-person instruction to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing — regardless of vaccination status, the district announced Thursday. “This is in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health,” Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said in a statement. LAUSD, the nation’s second-largest school district, had previously said that fully vaccinated students and employees would not require testing. But as schools district-wide prepare to reopen for in-person instruction on Aug. 16, L.A. Unified said it’s closely monitoring evolving health conditions and adapting its response.

Anyone who thought the authoritarians were just going to let Pandemic Panic Theater fade away was sorely mistaken. The Delta Variant has breathed new hopes for them to continue their path towards totalitarianism in America.

