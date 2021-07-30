https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/video-joe-biden-locks-minorities-smoking-crack-not-son-hunter/
Darius Perkins was released from prison after serving 23 years of a 35-year sentence for selling crack cocaine.
Joe Biden championed the legislation.
Joe Biden’s son has been using drugs since his first arrest in his teens. He never served time.
Being a Biden has perks.
