https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/30/what-in-the-fresh-hell-is-this-cnns-latest-anti-scientific-insanity-on-covid19-vaccines-and-masking-constitutes-gross-media-malpractice/

As awful as Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration and CDC have been on the messaging surrounding COVID19 and vaccines, we’d absolutely be remiss in ignoring the media’s own staggering incompetence.

CNN, you’re up!

Great job, CNN! Just brilliant.

It’s called helping, Noam.

Have faith! They can and will find a way to make it worse still.

If only we had a cure for media malpractice.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...